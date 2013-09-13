In addition to health and happiness, there's one thing we all strive for: Great skin. Sure, everyone's got their own obstacles en route to achieving this, but the end goal is almost always the same. We want dewy, clear, even-toned skin. But, how we choose to get there often leaves us distressed, dried-out, and desperate for a quick fix.
Enter Kate Somerviille, L.A.'s ultimate skin care guru and creator of her eponymous medi-spa and product line, whose expert opinion is usually saved for the pores of Jessica Alba and other Hollywood elite. Ahead, Somerville's best skin-perfecting secrets, from how to rid your face of blackheads to coping with unwanted facial hair.