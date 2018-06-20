Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Ali Hoffman
Shopping
Crossbody Bags We Don't Want Leaving Our Side
Ray Lowe
Jun 20, 2018
Los Angeles
The Best Desserts In All Of L.A.
Ali Hoffman
Dec 21, 2017
Food & Drinks
The Most Instagrammed Restaurants In L.A.
Elizabeth Buxton
Dec 13, 2017
Los Angeles
The All-Time Best Brunch Spots in L.A.
There's simply nothing better than a lazy weekend afternoon with pals, clinking mimosas, noshing on all the bacon and eggs you can get your hands on, and
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Best D.C. Salons
The Ultimate Guide To L.A. Hair Salons
What makes for a great salon in L.A.? For some, it's all about having a renowned stylist sailing the ship. Others may judge a salon by how well their
by
Lexy Lebsack
Celebrity Beauty
Brittany Snow Spills The Beans On
Pitch Perfect 2
There are a lot of reasons to crush on Brittany Snow. Aside from having some serious acting chops, her favorite L.A. spots are pretty on point, her
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
Forget Fiction! 9 Real-Life Romances You'll Tear Through
Let's be clear: We love a guilty-pleasure romance read as much as anyone. That said, when it comes to love stories, there's something refreshing about
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
18 Non-Cheesy Dresses To Up Your V-Day Game
Dressing for a holiday usually comes with a stack of unspoken assumptions — and that's never more true than when it comes to Valentine's Day. But,
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
Major Makeup Inspo, Courtesy Of L.A.'s Beauty MVPs
These days, beauty is a lot like any professional sport. YouTube makeup tutorials are like highlight clips from a game. Supporters rally around their
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
Tickled Pink! 23 Buys To Brighten Up Your Closet
Call it cliché. Blame the Hallmark effect. No matter which way we slice it, there’s something about this time of year that has us wanting to see
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
The 30 Best Things To Do In L.A. In February
If you're expecting February to be a bummer of a month, you're definitely not alone. That said, you're also wrong. Though short (and heavy on the
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
Engaged! 7 Insanely Cute L.A. Couples
L.A. isn't exactly a city for love. Hollywood's neon lights and artificial emotions often cast a shadow over what's real, resulting in implausible
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
Miley Cyrus Talks (Not) Growing Up, Her Pet Pig, & Doing Her Own ...
Spending 10 minutes talking face-to-face with Miley Cyrus is a tough thing to prepare for. First, there's the question of which Miley you're actually
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
L.A.'s Best New Restos — & What To Wear To Each
In a city like L.A., new restaurants crop up every single day. Aside from the increasing popularity of pop-up eateries, many neighborhoods on the
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
Street Style Showdown: Silver Lake Vs. Venice
With popularity comes backlash. This is true for high school students, top-20 pop stars, actors, and L.A. neighborhoods alike. And, no two L.A.
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
9 Romantic, West Coast Honeymoons For Every Budget
When you live in a city as beautiful (and warm) as L.A., planning a vacation can be difficult. What if you get there, only to realize it's no nicer than
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
22 Long-Sleeve Dresses To Wear All Weekend
It's official: Long-sleeve dresses are everything and more in L.A. right now. We're not speaking of any one style in particular. Take, for example, the
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
6 Unreal Chocolate Cake Recipes
Holidays are a funny thing. You spend weeks indulging in decadent desserts and seasonal lattes, and then — BOOM! — it's January, and the season of
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
From Wahlberg To Bieber: A Calvin Klein Underwear Retrospective
Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 24 hours, you've already heard that Justin Bieber is officially the new face of Calvin Klein. Photos
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
9 Insane Homes You Won't Believe Are Under $1 Million
Sure, New York's pizza might be better; and the Big Apple definitely has us beat in public transportation. But, when it comes to affordable real estate,
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
13 Photographers To Follow On Instagram Immediately
Some of us scroll in search of selfies. Others find themselves drawn to food pics. And, a lot of us go with a slightly masochistic dose of #FOMO. But, at
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
30 Reasons To Not Leave L.A. This Month
Just because the holidays are officially behind us doesn't mean the fun's over. Au contraire: L.A. has tons of tricks up its sleeve to keep you
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
A Fashion Queen's L.A. Cheat Sheet
To state the obvious, personal-style bloggers in L.A. are a dime a dozen. But, how many have enjoyed real longevity? And, of those, how many exhibit
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
Bella Heathcote's New Look Is Next-Level Stunning
A photo posted by Anh Co Tran (@anhcotran) on Dec 12, 2014 at 7:33am PST Two things in life seem to motivate a major haircut: a bad breakup and the
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
The L.A. Wardrobe Essential To Get You Through This Month
If you tried the turtleneck trend and wound up overheating, we feel you. We're never one to let the weather stop us from getting acquainted with the
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
Rumi Neely's Clothing Line Is A Minimalist Dream
As if she weren't impressive enough already, 31-year-old Rumi Neely just launched what is sure to be yet another successful business. The creator and
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
20 Movies We're DYING To See In 2015
Each new year brings with it many uncertainties. Will this be your year? Will you stick to your resolutions this time? Will you fall in love? And, what
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
Need! The Best Pancakes To Try Immediately
According to Wikipedia, the world first met the pancake around the time that Aristotle was making a name for himself. Though, in our recollection,
by
Ali Hoffman
Los Angeles
20+ Outfits That Epitomize California Cool
If you've ever been to the Echo Park Craft Fair, you already know that it's a unique event, infused with an undeniable creative energy. We always go to
by
Ali Hoffman
Tinseltown
Really Rad Holiday Gifts, Courtesy Of The Coolest People In L.A.
Like diagnosing an ailment or deep frying a turkey, some things are better left to the experts. And, in a city filled with bold personas and eccentric
by
Ali Hoffman
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted