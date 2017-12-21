We frequently go out of our way to hunt down the nearest cold-pressed juice spot. We'll drive to the ends of the earth to test out the latest burger to generate buzz. And, we'll even wake up extra-early on the weekend, just to make sure we get the good flowers at the farmers' market. But, when craving a sweet treat, we often settle for less than average.
We're guessing it has something to do with the overwhelming power of the sweet tooth. Think about it: How often does a sugar craving come into your head and almost instantaneously cause you pull into the nearest 76 store to buy yourself some Sour Patch Kids or stop at the overcrowded, not-so-good fro-yo spot on the corner?
But, like many things in life, a little planning can make all the difference. On that note, we've rounded up the absolute best desserts in Los Angeles. Print this out. Save it to your Evernote. Do whatever you need to in order to make sure you have this list handy the next time an unexpected, sugar-coated craving comes along.