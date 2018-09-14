The Fate Of Kanye & Drake’s Friendship Rest On North West's Shoulders

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is only five years of age and, yet, she might just be one of the most powerful forces in the hip-hop world. How powerful, you ask? Well, she just might be the one person who can effectively end the ongoing feud between her dad and Drake.
On Thursday, North went for a ride with her family sporting a hot shade of KKW Beauty (#6 in the Classic Blossom Collection, for those of you who'd like to replicate the look) and singing — but not dancing to — Drake's hit, "In My Feelings." Despite accelerating the tempo (by a lot) and botching some of they lyrics, the rendition, to many, seemed like the perfect olive branch to squash any past Kanye-Drake-Pusha T drama and the bogus rumors that Kardashian and Drake once had a fling.
West presented the video to his 3 million Instagram followers without comment.
There's no guarantee that the adorable video of North crooning her heart out Drake's romantic insecurities could actually repair the deep rift between her dad and Drizzy. After all, Kanye's label did help fuel the drama by producing Pusha T's infamous diss track, "The Story of Adidon," in which he accused Drake of abandoning his son. And, though Drake has since admitted to having a son, he hasn't seemed to let go of his anger with Pusha or West. Just one month ago, he was spotted singing that Kanye, someone whom he once called "the most influential person" on his career, had "flopped."
This isn't the first time in recent weeks Kanye has tried to bury the hatchet and move on with his life (probably to focus on his 2024 presidential campaign). Earlier this month, he tweeted a long-winded apology to Drake over a series of tweets, in which he sent "good energy and love" to the Canadian and his loved ones.
Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew???— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018
I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online
I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g
He further explained that he was sorry for "stepping on" Drake's release date and that he never participated in any tracks "that had any negative energy" toward him. Additionally, he explained that he no longer brings people's children into feuds and still has love and respect for Pusha.
Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018
since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018
If North can end this thing once and for all, there's truly nothing she can't accomplish.
