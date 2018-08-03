Friday morning, Drake (née Aubrey Graham) released the music video for "In My Feelings," a song that has already spawned a million videos. In July, the Instagram comedian Shiggy (née Shaquille Mitchell) immortalized the song when he started the #inmyfeelingschallenge, a challenge that involved dancing to the song alongside a car. (Sometimes, the car is in motion. Other times, it's not. The car part has come under scrutiny recently, as it's not exactly safe.) The challenge worked its away around the world and through the upper echelons of society, reaching figures like Ryan Seacrest, the Queer Eye Fab Five, and Will Smith. When a song goes that viral, what's a musician to do in the music video?
Advertisement
Drake's answer: everything.
The "In My Feelings" video, directed by Karena Evans, is eight minutes long and features Shiggy himself dancing in a New Orleans streetcar. Evans, who also directed the "Nice For What" video, shot the film entirely in New Orleans, the origin of bounce music and the hometown of musician and dancer Big Freedia, who appears in Drake's track "Nice For What." Freedia also appears in the "In My Feelings" video, albeit briefly. (There was some controversy after she did not appear in the "Nice For What" video.) The video begins with Drake pleading with Kiki (La La Anthony) from her front stoop. He tells her he loves her, and she promptly shoos him away, with some help from her mother (played by Phylicia Rashad). From there, the video erupts into a grainy, color-saturated love letter to New Orleans and bounce music. In the video's tag, Shiggy returns as a production assistant determined to get Drake to set on time.
And, don't worry, Will Smith gets his due. The video ends with a montage of #inmyfeelingschallenge videos, including ones from Ryan Seacrest, Queer Eye's Fab Five, DJ Khaled, a very talented dog, and Smith.
Watch the full video, below.
Advertisement