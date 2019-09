The "In My Feelings" video, directed by Karena Evans, is eight minutes long and features Shiggy himself dancing in a New Orleans streetcar. Evans, who also directed the "Nice For What" video, shot the film entirely in New Orleans, the origin of bounce music and the hometown of musician and dancer Big Freedia, who appears in Drake's track "Nice For What." Freedia also appears in the "In My Feelings" video, albeit briefly. (There was some controversy after she did not appear in the "Nice For What " video.) The video begins with Drake pleading with Kiki (La La Anthony) from her front stoop. He tells her he loves her, and she promptly shoos him away, with some help from her mother (played by Phylicia Rashad). From there, the video erupts into a grainy, color-saturated love letter to New Orleans and bounce music. In the video's tag, Shiggy returns as a production assistant determined to get Drake to set on time.