When you think about it, Drake and This Is Us already have a lot in common. Or, rather, they have one big thing in common: They are both emotional as hell. It should come as no surprise, then, that there would one day be Drake and This Is Us crossover. Today, it's in the form of the show's stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown, absolutely slaying the "In My Feelings" challenge.
Someone please send this video to Drake's people, ASAP. We need to meet more of Beth's extended family in season 3 of This Is Us, and Drake needs to play a hot cousin.
The official This Is Us Twitter account shared the hilarious video, which showed the onscreen married couple dancing to the hit track off of Drake's latest album Scorpion.
"The first day back on the #ThisIsUs set got us feeling some kind of way," tweeted the NBC drama's account on Tuesday.
The first day back on the #ThisIsUs set got us feeling some kind of way... #InMyFeelingsChallenge #DoTheShiggy @SterlingKBrown @skelechiwatson pic.twitter.com/nVenyXSYSp— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) July 10, 2018
The TV stars aren't the only celebrities to embark on the "In My Feelings" challenge, which was originally sparked by Instagram comedian TheShiggyShow. Since the launch of the Drake-inspired dance challenge, stars like Kevin Hart, Odell Beckham Jr., Lil Mama, James Harden, and Ciara have all shared their dance moves with the internet. Still, there's something extra special about Emmy winner Brown, who plays everyone's favorite great-but-not-exactly-cool dad, doing his best Drake impression.
So what inspired Brown and Watson to break it down? Guess the real-life Beth and Randall had some downtime on the set. The new season of the weep-inducing family drama, which is scheduled to premiere on September 25, began filming on Tuesday.
The first scene shot was, apparently, one between Beth and Randall. Creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter Tuesday to tease the first photo from season 3, which showed Brown really enjoying himself as he drank some orange juice as the Pearson family table.
"First scene up, Season 3 baby!!!," Fogelman tweeted to his fans.
First scene up, Season 3 baby!!! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/1HW00ZKSub— Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 10, 2018
Someone get Fogelman's number to Drake's people, stat. Season 3 may be fast-approaching, but there is still time to make this guest role — nay, I'll settle for brief cameo — a reality.
