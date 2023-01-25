I'll bring you the positives first. My hair felt instantly thicker and a lot stronger. The volume was long-lasting, even after styling. I could tell that my strands were so much more resilient during straightening and I wasn't terrified that my hair would totally snap off, thanks to the bleach. There aren't any negatives per se, but I really expected this to work miracles and it fell short in terms of feel. I expect a lot from my hair products and one of my main requirements is silky, glossy hair. While this did exactly what it says on the bottle and fortified my fragile strands well, my hair wasn't particularly soft or frizz-free, which was disappointing.