Julia Roberts’ Longtime Hairstylist Tells Us The Secret To Her Great Hair

For Julia's hair, and on almost all of my clients, I'll use my hair repair treatment . I think of hair treatments like moisturizer for the skin: They help your hair regain any lost elasticity and rehab any dryness. Then, there's the volumizing mousse , which doesn't dry hard so you can use it on hair that you're air drying or blow drying to elevate the volume. I always use the spray from my Dream Big line — it gives your hair a little extra texture and hold. Then, I finish with either a dry oil for some extra shine or some hairspray . I always advise not to use too many products, and to layer them very lightly. It's really easy to have great hair — it's all about how you wear it.