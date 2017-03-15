There are two types of strobing fans in this world: Those who prefer to use a cream highlighter and people who rely upon powder and a fan brush.
I fall somewhere in-between: An annoying third category of people who love strobing, but are never quite comfortable using any formula — and I've tried a ton.
I tend to think illuminating powders are too bold for my taste and cream versions disrupt the rest of my makeup. All I’m looking for is something creamy, long-lasting, and subtle that will make me look like I didn’t skimp on my evening routine the day before. Is that too much to ask for? It was, until I found Jordana’s Glow N’ Go Creamy Strobing Stick.
Advertisement
Here’s why it's so great: It’s zero fuss for so cheap. Regardless of if I’m wearing a full face of makeup or nothing but concealer, the soft formula glides onto my cheekbones like butter. It’s softer than Drake and Justin Bieber combined. It’s even more subtle than Rihanna taking a few sips from a flask at the Grammy's. Mark my words: By the time the snow melts and the sun grants us jacket-free weather, this will be everyone’s go-to.
The velvety stick is something straight out of my makeup prayers. And there’s not even one color I prefer over the other. Despite your skin tone, you can choose from the three: Pearly Pink, Radiant Glow, and Bronze Glow. It’s the cheap sister to every overpriced highlighter stick you just can’t seem to get your hands on — no matter how many waiting list email newsletters you sign up for. But here’s the kicker: It will only cost you $5. Consider us all blessed — and perfectly highlighted.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement