The velvety stick is something straight out of my makeup prayers. And there’s not even one color I prefer over the other. Despite your skin tone, you can choose from the three: Pearly Pink, Radiant Glow, and Bronze Glow. It’s the cheap sister to every overpriced highlighter stick you just can’t seem to get your hands on — no matter how many waiting list email newsletters you sign up for. But here’s the kicker: It will only cost you $5. Consider us all blessed — and perfectly highlighted.