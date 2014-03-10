Photo: Courtesy of Jillian Dempsey.
Kristen Stewart's favorite jewelry line can finally be yours. That's right — KStew's-makeup-artist-turned-designer Jillian Dempsey (Patrick Dempsey's wife, by the way) just released her inaugural collection of handmade bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and rings, including this badass, one-of-a-kind cuff. Click here to peep the entire line, or shop our favorite pieces below. Of course, the prices are a bit steep for our regular budgets (sorry, Stewart), but these are baubles you'll have in your jewelry box forever.
