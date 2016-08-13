No offense to Gretchen Weiners, but hoop earrings have come a long way in the past 12 years. Ever since the barely-there, delicate jewelry trend started getting replaced by minimalist statement pieces, designers have had to figure out how to get creative with new variations on the classic style. And the results are pretty close to perfect.
The thing about next-gen hoops is that they're bold, but still subtle. (Yes, that may sound like an oyxmoron, but hear us out). By playing around with different metals, lengths, and shape combinations, you can make these earrings one of the easiest way to amp up a jeans and a T-shirt without looking like you tried. Even on days when your bedhead is out of this world and your amount of clean clothing has hit an all-time low, a sleek piece of jewelry, like any of the options ahead by jewelry designer Jenny Bird, will do all the work for you. Simple as that.
The thing about next-gen hoops is that they're bold, but still subtle. (Yes, that may sound like an oyxmoron, but hear us out). By playing around with different metals, lengths, and shape combinations, you can make these earrings one of the easiest way to amp up a jeans and a T-shirt without looking like you tried. Even on days when your bedhead is out of this world and your amount of clean clothing has hit an all-time low, a sleek piece of jewelry, like any of the options ahead by jewelry designer Jenny Bird, will do all the work for you. Simple as that.