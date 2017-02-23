These Gadgets Will Solve Your Most Frustrating iPhone 7 Problem

When Apple first announced the loss of the headphone jack with the new lightning connector-only iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the change felt monumental, especially for those with a favorite pair of wired headphones.
While the ridiculous-sounding dongle still allows you to use whatever buds you prefer, there is one major frustration. With only one port, you can't listen to wired headphones and charge your phone at the same time. It's either power up, or rock on — but not both.
Well, not anymore! Thankfully, a slew of devices now allow you to charge and listen at the same time.
Click through to find the one that suits you best. And when you're ready to take the plunge and go cord-free, head here to check out our favorite wireless headphones.