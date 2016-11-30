Here's Fashion's New Version Of #IHaveThisThingWithFloors

Fashion people love a good sleeve. In the past few seasons alone, designers have been experimenting with sleeve interest in the form of unique shirting, off-the-shoulder tops, and bell shapes, both big and small, but we can't help but think there's more to their appeal than their many appearances on the runway. Part of what's making this trend particularly intriguing is how photo-worthy it is, which is why we weren't surprised to discover a brand new Instagram account dedicated to that very thing.
In the vein of I Have This Thing With Floors, which has over 700,000 followers, all on the basis of photos of nice shoes atop nice floors, #IHaveThisThingWithSleeves encourages you to take a similar pic, only this time with your sleeves. Though the account thus far only regrams sleeve-centric images from around social media app, it's a hub for sleeve-lovers to browse through a bunch of variations in one place. Whether it's an oxford shirt or a full-blown Ellery top, the sleeve-spiration is not in short supply. Click on to get your fix and follow the account for more.
