16 Of The Best Thongs To Buy, According To Reviews

Throughout our years of following fashion, we’ve watched underwear trends fluctuate more precipitously than the proverbial whale tail. In the '90s, it was all about Kate in those Calvin Klein briefs; in the aughts, the literal rise of the barely-there, bedazzled g-string coincided with the downward descent of pant waistlines; and in the current decade, granny-panty-esque cotton underwear from small-batch indie brands are center stage. One pair of drawers, however, has faithfully remained in our drawers throughout the ebb and flow of cheek coverage: the panty-line-preventing thong.
Often muted in color, stretchy in composition, and (ideally) comfortable in wedgie-ness, the best thongs are there for us whether it’s laundry day or date night. While curb appeal is important for this type of underwear — browsing for mood-lifting prints and colorways is one of our favorite pastimes — we’re not going to swipe our cards until we know that the butt-floss in question is highly vouched for in categories like comfort, breathability, and durability. So for this edition of Hype Machine, we combed through the reviews and found the best thongs with the highest customer reviews.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
