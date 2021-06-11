16 Of The Best Thongs To Buy, According To Reviews

Often muted in color, stretchy in composition, and (ideally) comfortable in wedgie-ness, the best thongs are there for us whether it’s laundry day or date night. While curb appeal is important for this type of underwear — browsing for mood-lifting prints and colorways is one of our favorite pastimes — we’re not going to swipe our cards until we know that the butt-floss in question is highly vouched for in categories like comfort, breathability, and durability. So for this edition of Hype Machine, we combed through the reviews and found the best thongs with the highest customer reviews.