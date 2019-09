To break through the spring clichés, we looked to the new crop of product in stores now. One such spot that's delivering the goods is Kenneth Cole . There we found satiny slime-color pops, embellished graphics to one-up the logo-mania trend, and trenched outerwear that will surely replace the standard moto jacket. To get these pieces into your wardrobe stat, we fashioned full outfits around each hero to fully bring 'em to life. Consider the styles ahead the definitive '18 trends you never knew you needed.