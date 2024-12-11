How To Style Puffer Boots, Winter’s Most Surprising Shoe Trend

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
From Mocha Mousse and leopard-printed everything to slouchy jackets and holiday ruffles, there are so many playful styles to test out this winter. But perhaps the most adorable — and divisive — trend right now brings together two of the season’s most reliable pieces, puffers and boots.
Yes, you read that right: The go-to cold-weather shoe has been reimagined with the cushy material most frequently seen in outerwear. Puffer boots have been popping up for a few years now, as shoppers rediscover Moon Boots and brands reimagine the après-ski look. (We've gotten iterations from Prada, Proenza Schouler, and Balenciaga, and celebrity endorsements from Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Normani.) They really gained traction as a Fall/Winter 2024 shoe trend, and have become an unexpectedly versatile cozy season essential. From casual, chunky snow boots to elevated, shiny nylon heeled styles, there are many more iterations than you might think.
Personally excited to try this look, I tested out Naturalizer x Think Royln water-repellent puffer bootie, which comes with detachable insulated puffer leg warmers... with pockets. I wore them for different winter and holiday activities. Below, the results: Whether you’re looking to upgrade your winter wardrobe with a fun twist — or are shopping for a last-minute fashion gift — read on to see how to style puffer boots, and which ones we’re eyeing on the market right now.
How To Style Puffer Boots For Elevated Holiday Dinners
While puffer boots can err on the casual end of the footwear spectrum, this particular style — with its shiny, sleek exterior — was begging to be brought out for dinners and parties, sans leg warmers. I found out quickly that the easiest way to style puffer boots was to play with a lot of texture: I opted for a velvet top, corduroy skirt, studded shoulder bag, and sheer tights for a holiday party — although, I wish I had dug out my black-and-gold sparkly Sheertex tights for extra texture and dimension. A pair of red ribbed socks were the finishing touch to complement the red heel, which felt appropriately festive.
How To Style Puffer Boots For Casual Holiday Shopping Days
If you’re looking to keep your toes warm during outdoor winter activities, like Christmas light tours and holiday market shopping, puffer boots are a solid, stylish alternative. For a day of the latter, I opted to add the leg warmers for a knee-high boot look, which provided both coverage and warmth. While I picked a Free People puffer jacket, fuzzy sweater, and mini skort, I can also see myself styling these with an even puffier puffer coat and leggings, for a more casual winter ‘fit.
How To Style Puffer Boots For Office Days & Holiday Work Parties
If you were doubting the viability of puffer boots in the workplace, I’m here to shut that thought down. Again going for a textural, monochromatic look, I pulled out my Alexa Chung x Madewell corduroy blazer and trousers to match the luxe and drama of the booties. I promise I didn’t get any side-eyes — I actually felt confident and comfortable. I think a pair of neutral-colored or heeled boots are your best bet for an elevated puffer shoe that can be worn from the office to the work holiday party.
