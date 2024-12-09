18 Ways to Style Bag Charms (With The Bags To Match)

In 2024, we’re living our tween dreams, with bag charms being one of this season’s hottest — and most endearing — handbag trends. And while the playful accessories have been on the runways for the past few seasons, if the spring 2025 trends are any indication, they’re not going anywhere anytime soon.
Janitor-style keychains and rope-and-chain clusters first made a splash at Balenciaga’s and Miu Miu’s spring 2024 shows, respectively. Then, Coach’s oversized pretzel-, apple-, and taxi-shaped charms jangled down the brand’s New York-themed fall 2024 runway. The cutesy look was soon adopted by fashion insiders as a street-style mainstay and given the seal of approval by celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa.
This trend comes at a time when style personalization and mood-boosting fashion are on the rise. While bag charms aren’t new — people have been adorning outfits with scarves, keychains, and memorabilia for years, with Jane Birkin being a notable example for the way she decorated her Hermès namesake with personal tokens — the recent wave of the maximalist fashion movement has inspired more individuality in fashion than in years past.
Now, brands are selling everything from micro replicas of popular bags (could it get more meta?), adorable fruit and plush toys, intricately beaded trinkets, and even mini Eiffel Towers and Lady Liberties to customize our handbags to our heart’s content. Whether you’re looking to max out your favorite handbag or to add just a couple darling additions, scroll on to find 18 bag-and-charm combinations for every fashion aesthetic.
