How To Have Great Sex In College Dorm Rooms (Without Annoying Your Roommate)

There's so much to consider when you're packing up all your belongings to move into your new college dorm room freshman year. Which bedspread should you buy? How many clothes hangers do you really need? Do you need both a microwave and a mini fridge? And is your roommate going to be a total terror? But the question you might not have asked yourself: How am I going to have sex?
If sex hasn't crossed your mind during all the planning, maybe it should. Lots of people have at least a few college hookups (some amazing, some not-so-much) during their first year, because being away at school offers them sexual freedom they've never had. But sometimes, your parents' prying eyes get replaced by your roommate's study schedule, and it's not quite as easy to have sex as you thought.
Ahead, Ashley Grinonneau-Denton an AASECT Sex Therapist from Cleveland, Ohio, gives tips on how to have really great, almost-never-awkward sex in your dorm room: from how to negotiate with your roommate to where to keep your condoms.