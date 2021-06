How To Be A Good Kisser: The Complete Guide

Whether you’re on your first date with a new parter or you've been together for years, there’s nothing like kissing someone you’re really, really into. And of course, you want to make sure that your partner enjoys kissing you as much as you love kissing them. So, what makes a good kisser ? There’s no textbook definition, because different people like different things — one person might love ear kisses, while another might hate them. In fact, the only thing that might make you a bad kisser is if you expect everyone you kiss to like exactly the same things, instead of paying attention to each person's preferences.