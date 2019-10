How Much You Should You Spend On An Engagement Ring, According To Millennial Women

Winter is coming, which means it's time to dust off your parka, pull out your coziest socks, and prepare for cuffing season . Or for those already in committed 'ships, proposal season. According to WeddingWire , 40% of engagements take place between Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day — but we all know this time of year can be expensive AF as it is, and adding an engagement ring to the mix can throw a pretty big wrench in your end-of-year budget.