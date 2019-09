It's not uncommon for brides-to-be to keep a Pinterest board of their dream bling (and boyfriends to secretly follow those accounts for hints). The internet has made it a piece of cake for soon-to-be-wedding couples to source inspiration — and receive feedback on their decisions. And now, a new startup has launched as a Pinterest-like platform exclusively for engagement ring photos. Sparkly is like a never-ending digital scrapbook packed with photos of real, recently-engaged women sharing photos of their rings. Users can browse through a multitude options and find results by criteria, such as cut, size, and karats. There's even a commenting function should you have more detailed questions about the rings.