The Bride Without A Plan

On our first date, Kelly took me four-wheeling in a giant pit full of mud and hills, then he taught me how to do donuts in the gravel. On our second date, he taught me how to shoot clay pigeons with hunting rifles at a gun range. I’ve known him since 2010, and I’ve been kissing him off and on since 2011. He’d lived in Seattle for a year before he showed up on my front porch in Indiana in October of 2013, kissed me, then asked, “Are you seeing anybody?” I wasn’t. We’ve been an official couple pretty much since that day, and we have loved every bit of our weird and awesome co-existence. Over the years there has been adventure, and even more good times. I suppose that’s why he asked me to marry him this past May. He proposed with an Avengers collector’s ring, and got himself a matching one. Of course I said yes. Now, we both wear engagement rings, and have a wedding to plan. So how the hell do we plan a wedding?