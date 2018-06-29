We use clothing to express ourselves, but sometimes, it’s what we wear below the surface that makes us feel most powerful. This week, UndHER World is taking down the taboo of lingerie through personal stories, shoppable roundups, and a closer look at what lies underneath.
Remember when lingerie used to be taboo and kept as a private matter? It was a section of our wardrobes that was personal — secret, if you will — only meant to seen by you and those you decided to share it with. Now, it's on a whole new level: Instagram is not only changing the way we see ourselves, the way we perceive and define beauty, and the way we do business, but even the way we take sexy selfies and who share our undergarments (i.e. the entire internet). And while we can all feel the effects the social platform has had on so many aspects of our lives, lingerie designers especially have felt a shift in their industry over the past couple of years.
For the most part, that shift is a positive one. From democratizing what "sexy" looks like to opening the channel of communication between the lingerie customer and the brands they're wearing, Instagram has changed the industry, nay the world, of lingerie. As if that weren't enough, the social platform has also made room for small, indie brands to succeed and build their own tight-knit communities on the platform, threatening long standing giants like Victoria's Secret.
Read on to see firsthand how a photo-sharing app has totally flipped this industry on its head.