11 Designers On How Instagram's Changed The World Of Lingerie

Remember when lingerie used to be taboo and kept as a private matter? It was a section of our wardrobes that was personal — secret, if you will — only meant to seen by you and those you decided to share it with. Now, it's on a whole new level: Instagram is not only changing the way we see ourselves, the way we perceive and define beauty, and the way we do business, but even the way we take sexy selfies and who share our undergarments (i.e. the entire internet). And while we can all feel the effects the social platform has had on so many aspects of our lives, lingerie designers especially have felt a shift in their industry over the past couple of years.