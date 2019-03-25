Once upon a time, millennial pink was everywhere — from your Instagram feeds to the paper bags that held your roasted veggie lunches. But the fashion currents have changed yet again, and hot pink has hit a high tide. The era of shy and subtle pastels are coming to an end, and we’re ushering in shiny new look! at! me! colors. The new hot pink is saturated and forcefully bright. It’s a color that was previously reserved only for our accessories, but we’re changing our attitude — living life as boldly as the colors we wear.
So, call it what you want (fuchsia, magenta, dragonfruit): hot pink is here. We're fully immersing ourselves in the hue with not-too-fussy dresses that can be worn on their own; since the hot pink speaks (or shouts) for itself, they don't require much styling
Click through for 20 dresses to help you dive into the hot pink trend.