If you've dabbled in the practice of self-care , healthy homes can be achieved with a similar approach — only instead of embracing face masks or meditation , we're stocking our hibernation stations with everything from humidifiers to all-natural cleaning supplies and the likes. Ahead we've crafted a shoppable guide to help round out your self-preservation tactics while holing up inside all season long. Whether it's a filtered kitchen faucet, plant purified bathroom air, or a moisture to essential oil-rich bedroom atmosphere, these 10 products will help nourish any winter space ailments so you can stay as warm, cozy, and healthy as possible.