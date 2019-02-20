Our VIP winter priorities consist of the following: staying warm, cozy, and as healthy as humanly possible. But aside from aggressive layering, apartment hibernation, and a dedicated Vitamin D plus Zinc packet regimen, what else can a seasonal self-preserver do? The key to surviving and thriving for the next few months of chilly AF weather may start with our bodies, but it ends with a healthy home.
If you've dabbled in the practice of self-care, healthy homes can be achieved with a similar approach — only instead of embracing face masks or meditation, we're stocking our hibernation stations with everything from humidifiers to all-natural cleaning supplies and the likes. Ahead we've crafted a shoppable guide to help round out your self-preservation tactics while holing up inside all season long. Whether it's a filtered kitchen faucet, plant-purified bathroom air, or a moisture to essential oil-rich bedroom atmosphere, these 10 products will help nourish any winter space ailments so you can stay as warm, cozy, and healthy as possible.
