10 Self-Care Buys That Are Flying Off The Shelves This Season

Although we'd argue that all seasons are self-care seasons, fall and winter take the self-care cake. As soon as temperatures decline to chillier depths and the sun starts to set a little sooner each day, us humans make a full transition into our hunker-down-at-home modes — a.k.a. prime time for indulging in the self-care essentials that keep us cozy, centered, and soothed.
If you're a newbie to the whole seasonal self-care scene, or you're looking for additional goods to add to your lifestyle enhancement arsenal, then look no further than the complete shopping guide ahead. We tapped into our audience's most-purchased products of the season to find out exactly what the fellow self-care obsessors are buying today. The hit-list is filled with everything from supportive bedding to tension-relieving tools, infusers, gadgets, and more. Scroll on to check out the top trending items for fulfilling your every comfort wish during the hunker-down days ahead — infamous weighted blankets and cute cacti humidifiers included.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.