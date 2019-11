So how do you dress up without a dress? Luckily, the sartorial times have changed and there are plenty of fuller coverage options that are just as formal and festive . Between sequinned jumpsuits, feather-hemmed matching sets, and velvet suiting, your owor LBD can take a well-deserved break. After all, why should dresses have all the fun? Ahead are four fancy pants (get it?) looks that are ready to party.