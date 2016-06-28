18 Backpacks That Have Your Back, No Matter What

There’s something about summer that always encourages us to be more active, to take more weekend trips, and explore the outdoors. And as much as we love well-designed weekenders and those itsy-bitsy, on-trend mini-bags, our go-to carryall for getaways will always be a trusty elementary school essential: the backpack. From toting your snacks to the beach to braving all weather situations, is there really another bag that's as multi-seasonal and hands-free?



Backpacks have come a long way from the Hello Kitty ones we (or just me?) would nervously lug on our first day of school. As technology has advanced, so have they, becoming solar-powered, rip invincible, and wifi-capable. While style may not be the first thing to pop in mind when planning a woodsy retreat, for those day hikes, aesthetics and functionality don't have to be mutually exclusive. The 18 options ahead don't just look good, they offer practicality, versatility, and inspire us to get outdoors...even if it's just for a day.