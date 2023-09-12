This Exclusive Fashion Deal Is For The Soft Girls & Angelcore Fans

Super Sale Alert: Get 29% off all $32 or more orders at Highrack Studios using our promo code REFINERY29, now through September 15.
Soft girl, Angelcore, romantic, girly girl... whatever you call it, it's everywhere right now. Characterized by a vintage 90s feel with a Y2K flair, this popular style gives us a super sweet vibe with bows, sheer fabrics, lace, pastel colors, and all the other usual suspects. Highrack Studios — the Australian-based fashion brand best known for its original designs and vintage finds — is helping R29 readers start off (or continue) their angel-core, soft-girl collection with an exclusive sale. Started in 2014 by designer Tessa McGregor, Highrack Studios' first few pieces were scrunchies and embroidered vintage t-shirts. Now, the brand is a four-person show with everything from uniquely designed tops and bottoms to vintage accessories with a focus on slow production. Now through September 15, get 29% off any and all $32+ orders with the promo code REFINERY29. We'd suggest jumping on this super deal right away before it ends or your favorite pieces sell out because with slow fashion, you truly never know — whether that's the brand's famous boxers-inspired comfy shorts or one of the several super sweet and feminine tops.
Featuring a pastel green shimmer fabric, this tie-up top is a modern angel-core take on old-fashioned lingerie — and we're honestly obsessed. Styling it is easy, whether with casual jeans or a feminine skirt. You can also pair it with your favorite bralette or wear something underneath for a more modest look.
Made from 100% cotton, the Peggy Backless Top features lined fabric around the top but is slightly sheer everywhere else and comes in 7 super-sweet colorways. It's the perfect warm-weather top, whether styled with shorts or a super cute mini-skirt.
One can never have too many tank tops, especially when they're like this — with its vintage-looking cherry design and a semi-sheer ribbed fabric. Don't forget to pair it with your favorite cherry chapstick!
Channel your favorite early 00s witch with this classic cotton tube top with a mesh flair. Take your pick from three colorways: black, white, and baby blue. And no worries about it slipping off, there's silicone around the inner top to prevent that.
Have you ever seen an item that was more soft-core girly than this one? The Hilda Mesh Cami features a sheer, stretchy fabric with a super-cute decorative ribbon. Style it with jeans for a casual look or the matching sheer skirt to elevate the angelic vibe.
A twist to the stealing-your-boyfriend-boxers look, the Knit Sublime Shorts are ultra-short, ultra comfy, and come in two ultra-cute colorways with only a subtle hint of sparkle.
