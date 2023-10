What Stylists Have To Say About Mom Jeans — & 24 Pairs To Get Nostalgic Over

Styling mom jeans may feel like stepping into a ‘90s sitcom, but there are ways to make your outfit feel fresh and current. For a daytime street style look , Levi's Global VP of Women’s Design Jill Guenza suggests pairing mom jeans with a crop top, bodysuit, and dad sneakers for an “ironic yet seriously feminine” outfit. But what if you want something less casual and more refined? Anthropologie Head of Styling Kyla Flax tells Refinery29, "For a night out, I’d try a black voluminous top, mid-wash mom jeans, and black loafers."