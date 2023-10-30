What Stylists Have To Say About Mom Jeans — & 24 Pairs To Get Nostalgic Over

“Are mom jeans in style?” “How to style mom jeans.” These are the inquiries shoppers have been googling recently, and we’re thrilled to confirm that, yes(!), these relaxed-fit jeans are back. “With no signs of '90s nostalgia slowing down, the quintessential mom jean is seeing a resurgence within the ultimate denim wardrobe," Nordstrom Editorial and Content Director Kate Bellman told Refinery29.
The iconic high-waisted, loose-hipped, and tapered-leg pants (which stand apart from baggier boyfriend jeans) that were in your mom’s '90s wardrobe can now live in yours, too. I personally like a mom jean on my curvier body shape and find that it strikes the perfect balance between straight-leg jeans and baggy jeans. Plus, I love the vintage feel of their silhouettes and denim washes.
Styling mom jeans may feel like stepping into a ‘90s sitcom, but there are ways to make your outfit feel fresh and current. For a daytime street style look, Levi's Global VP of Women’s Design Jill Guenza suggests pairing mom jeans with a crop top, bodysuit, and dad sneakers for an “ironic yet seriously feminine” outfit. But what if you want something less casual and more refined? Anthropologie Head of Styling Kyla Flax tells Refinery29, "For a night out, I’d try a black voluminous top, mid-wash mom jeans, and black loafers."
We can personally get behind versatile mom jeans (and all their iterations) that will serve us time and time again. So we're going shopping for some holy grail high-rated jeans right now. If your interest has also been piqued, click on to find 24 trendy pairs of mom jeans in straight- and plus-size options.
