Why YouTube Star Hannah Hart Does NOT Want To Be President

Breathe a big sigh of relief, Kanye: We can officially strike YouTube sensation, New York Times bestselling author, and budding Food Network star Hannah Hart from the list of possible 2020 presidential contenders. Refinery29's own Lucie Fink met up with the 30 year-old My Drunk Kitchen host at Los Angeles's VidCon for a seriously revealing round of the 7 Second Challenge game.
The result? Even if there might not be a White House bid in Hart's future, we learned that she's open to the possibility of life beyond planet Earth, has some super unique dance moves hidden up her sleeves, and remembers an impressively commanding list of those state capitals we haven't thought about since elementary school. Check out the video below to catch their full round of the 7 Second Challenge—oh, and to hear Lucie sing our new favorite (spontaneously-composed) anthem to the glories of Sour Patch Kids.
Hart, who first rose to fame with her viral YouTube series, My Drunk Kitchen, will be taking her irresistible love for flavor on the road with a 6-episode Food Network show (don't miss the trailer here). I Hart Food, which will follow the social media star across the nation as she samples mouth-watering regional delicacies, premieres on August 14th. Can't wait to join Hart's culinary adventure? We're hoping this clip of her cooking some pretty delicious-looking pasta will tide you over.
