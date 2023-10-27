My Religion Made Halloween a Taboo, so Celebrating It Now Is Liberating

As I got older and my family transitioned to non-denominational Christian churches that were a little more liberal, our approach to Halloween shifted. We’d go trick-or-treating at the mall. One year, I remember my mom dressing up with me. I was about 9 years old, and I was Posh Spice while my mom was Sporty Spice. With time, we embraced the lighter side of Halloween, though I always remember my mom thoroughly inspecting all the candy in our pillowcases to make sure no one poisoned the treats.