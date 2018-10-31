One my latest Instagram obsessions is @chinatownpretty, a street style account that celebrates seniors living in San Francisco's Chinatown (although they'll occasionally feature the Chinatown of New York City, Vancouver, and Chicago). The feed is a visual representation of Chinese seniors touting their personal style that often results in colorful, layered, and smart ensembles. It reminds me of my own grandparents' effortless style, a style so difficult to replicate that's transcended the trends of decades. I always stand by my argument that the ladies of Chinatown are the original purveyors of mixing and matching prints.
Seniors are dispelling the misconception that comfort and style are mutually exclusive. Sure, they may lean towards everyday comfort, but they've mastered making comfort look cool, a skill we're all striving to achieve. They are, after all, a group that has had a long lifetime to discover and lock down their own personal style.
However the dad trend began was clearly a misstep since we should haven looking towards grandparent trends all along. So ditch the dad sneakers, and adopt a pair of grandpa loafers. Follow me through a journey that wisely incorporates looks from our favorite seniors into our own wardrobes this fall.
