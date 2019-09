One my latest Instagram obsessions is @chinatownpretty , a street style account that celebrates seniors living in San Francisco's Chinatown (although they'll occasionally feature the Chinatown of New York City, Vancouver, and Chicago). The feed is a visual representation of Chinese seniors touting their personal style that often results in colorful, layered, and smart ensembles. It reminds me of my own grandparents' effortless style, a style so difficult to replicate that's transcended the trends of decades. I always stand by my argument that the ladies of Chinatown are the original purveyors of mixing and matching prints.