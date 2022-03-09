A Mix-&-Match Sweats Collection From Social-Good Retailer Goodee

Since its launch in 2017, GOODEE, the much-adored, Black-owned home goods marketplace (and certified B corp) has been revered for its assortment of well-curated, design-forward items by socially-conscious makers. From trend-transcendent decor and furniture to keep-forever knick-knacks for the bathroom and kitchen, GOODEE is basically your one-stop destination for thoughtful lifestyle items made by "good people doing good things." And, as of today, the GOODEE mission statement has officially expanded into a new apparel category with the launch of the Slow Wear Collection, featuring a gender-neutral hoodie and sweatpant — perfectly designed for a mix-&-match sweatsuit moment.
Advertisement
When coming up with these sweatsuit iterations, GOODEE founders Byron and Dexter Peart were "inspired by the idea of slowing down to contemplate and value our time." (It's worth noting that this collection is the first installment of a larger "Slow Living at GOODEE" initiative that the brand plans to roll out with future drops.)
And, in keeping good promise with the brand’s ethos of showcasing products that have a strong social or environmental impact, the GOODEE Hoodie 2 (an improved version of the best-selling original Hoodie) and the GOODEE Lounge Pants are both ethically produced by a GOTS-certified organic cotton manufacturer in Portugal. There are five pleasantly palatable colorways to choose from — Quartz Rose, Black, Eden, Grey Melange, and Multi-V3 — and unisex sizing run from XS to XL. If your brain can't get a handle on what to wear throughout these weird, shrug-emoji times (we know the feeling), it's safe to say GOODEE makes a very strong case for continuing to live in sweats.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.