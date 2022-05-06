Zara Teamed Up With Good American On A Denim Collaboration That Offers More Sizes

Zara and Good American are established in two distinct retail camps; the former specializes in trend turnaround at the speed of light, and the latter in denim and activewear that’s designed to fit and flatter bodies of all shapes and sizes. Yesterday, these worlds merged with the launch of an edited denim capsule collection that pairs Zara’s stylish eagle eye with Good American’s pioneering denim fits, marking the Spanish retailer’s first-ever extended-size collection. Shoppers expect more inclusive denim pieces revolving around '90s jeans and chic bootcut picks as well as everyday staples. It's simply a magical blend of Zara's modern, elevated, and affordable design embedded with Good American's expertly designed gap-proof waistband, sculpting fabric, and figure-conscious fit.
The new denim selection includes four pairs of jeans (priced at $69.90 each) as well as everyday T-shirts and tops ($35.90 each). Plus, there are three other statement options — a sculpting jumpsuit ($89.90), a fitted button-up shirt ($69.90), and, of course, a shacket ($99.90). The partnership is part of Zara's vision to provide more sustainable and fashion-forward clothing for all while merging with Good American's mission to bring further inclusivity and representation to fashion.
Fans of Zara who have been asking for more sizes should know that the new assortment offers more than the retailer's usual S-L and jeans that only go up to 14. The Good American collaboration sizes extend to a size 30, and additional styles are available from 0/XS to 8/5XL. Additionally, when it comes to helping the environment, the line includes ecologically grown or recycled cotton and renewable TENCEL fibers. Followers of the two brands can expect to see more active steps in the fashion companies' eco footprints. These efforts reflect Zara's Join Life standard initiative and Good American's B Corp certification.
Ahead, take a gander at the groundbreaking Good American and Zara collection. You can also check out the rest of the line on Zara.com or in stores around you. California residents are in for an extra treat: An immersive pop-up in Los Angeles will run from May 5th through May 13th, where guests will be able to participate in an interactive fitting and 3D scanning experience.
The high-rise bottom has a slim fit with a flared leg for a gorgeous silhouette. It has a slightly washed effect for a more worn-in appearance, which makes the piece even more versatile and comfy to style on the daily. Style it with your light spring jacket and a vintage top for a chic midday coffee run, or add a polished, workwear-friendly shirt for office days.
Can we all rejoice that it's jumpsuit season again? For your next weekend brunch, consider slipping into this fitted piece. It offers an arresting head-to-toe visual statement while still maintaining that relaxed look. If you're worried you'll be too hot, the short sleeves and flared legs will keep you body temperature regulated, and a front hidden zip closure offers a smooth silhouette.
You might have retired your thick wool coats and puffer jackets to the back of your closet — the hot weather is inching closer, and no one wants to wear stuffy layers. That's where the shacket comes in. It's an effortless soft blue denim jacket with a laid-back lapel collar and cuffed long-sleeves. The padded interior delivers that additional comfort, so you can freely wear a white T-shirt or blouse and won't have to worry about any stiff denim. Keep it in your entryway and add it to an outfit on your way out the door. It'll match everything.
Fashion repeats itself, so you never know when the denim-on-denim trend might reappear. Plan ahead and pick your favorite jeans from the collection to pair with this classic button-up shirt and black heels or white sneakers. If the Canadian tuxedo is not your vibe, you can style it with a sleek pair of black trousers and leopard-print kitten heels for a more elevated ’fit.
At last, the '90s relaxed jeans you’ve been pining for. Although you might have a plethora of jeans, you'll want to include this light-wash and high-rise style to your list. The bottoms hug just at the waist and are baggy throughout the hips for a loose fit. The throwback dungarees also boast a subtle frayed hem that'll remind you of your favorite worn-in pair.
