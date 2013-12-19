The process of finding gifts for loved ones around this time of year is nothing short of marathon-esque. And, although the old adage is true — giving is better than receiving — the extended shopping season often leaves us with a case of buyer's remorse.
So, we were over-the-top thrilled to discover Given Goods, an e-commerce platform that lets you purchase the items that are already on your list (jewelry, candles, blankets, art, and more) while essentially eliminating consumer guilt.
The genius shopping platform works in three different ways. Certain items sold follow the one-for-one model made famous by TOMS, where one blanket sold equals one blanket donated. For others, a percentage of the sale goes to a particular charity, ranging from animal welfare to female empowerment. And, for the remaining inventory, the sale provides opportunities, such as jobs or education, for underserved populations. Eyeing a chic pair of gold hoops for your sister? Your purchase of that item on Given Goods will provide sustainable job opportunities and medical relief to HIV-positive women in Ethiopia. Need pretty stationery for your mother-in-law? You'll be helping impoverished mothers in Mexico.
Click through for a look at some of the most gift-able items on the site — and happy clean-conscience shopping!