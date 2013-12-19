The genius shopping platform works in three different ways. Certain items sold follow the one-for-one model made famous by TOMS, where one blanket sold equals one blanket donated. For others, a percentage of the sale goes to a particular charity, ranging from animal welfare to female empowerment. And, for the remaining inventory, the sale provides opportunities, such as jobs or education, for underserved populations. Eyeing a chic pair of gold hoops for your sister? Your purchase of that item on Given Goods will provide sustainable job opportunities and medical relief to HIV-positive women in Ethiopia. Need pretty stationery for your mother-in-law? You'll be helping impoverished mothers in Mexico.