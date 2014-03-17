Skip navigation!
Alina Gonzalez
Shopping
16 Darling Flats That Won't Kill Your Feet
Alina Gonzalez
Mar 17, 2014
Resort: Swimsuits
16 Bikinis Worth Every Last Crunch
Alina Gonzalez
Mar 12, 2014
Living
Inside Saint Clair Jewelry's Boho Studio
Alina Gonzalez
Mar 6, 2014
Washington DC
10 DMV Wine Bars To Cure Your Cravings
Wine, oh wine — dearest elixir of life, how do we love thee? Well, we pretty much drink the good stuff like it's going out of style. After all, vino was
by
Alina Gonzalez
Travel
17 Genius Buys For A Much Better Commute
Ugh. Commuting. Such a simple word with so many unpleasant associations: stress, traffic, delays, overcrowded subway cars. Not that we think the schlep to
by
Alina Gonzalez
Shopping
16 Insanely Sexy Shoes For Your Inner Vixen
Valentine's Day has plenty of downsides, sure — but one aspect of the holiday we don't mind embracing is the call for a little extra sex appeal. Whether
by
Alina Gonzalez
Home
20 Stellar Gifts To Please Any Hostess
We continually strive to be the kind of adults that would make mom — and Martha — proud. It's not always easy, and even the best of us can forget to
by
Alina Gonzalez
Shopping
12 Pretty Blouses You'll Wear All Day, Every Day
We don't know about you, but we're always on the hunt for a new wardrobe workhorse. You know — the kind of piece that can be worn umpteen ways and will
by
Alina Gonzalez
Stores
6 Local Style Start-Ups To Bookmark Now
There's no denying that a good start-up story is inspiring — kind of like The Little Engine That Could for adults. A successful tech company is, after
by
Alina Gonzalez
Shopping
15 Perfect Bags For Stylish Working Girls
While you're all fired up about self-improvement, thanks to the New Year, may we make a suggestion? It's time to invest in a killer bag. Not a trendy,
by
Alina Gonzalez
Washington DC
The DMV's Best Gourmet Food Shops
When a new year begins, we like to step it up in some key departments: eat healthier, shop locally, expand our culinary repertoire. A huge part of that
by
Alina Gonzalez
Tinseltown
14 Fabulous Me-Gifts To Buy With Your Gift Card Stash
Allow us to appropriate the word "selfie" for a moment and redefine it as an amazing gift you give yourself. A selfie! That works, right? You heard it
by
Alina Gonzalez
Washington DC
3 Brilliant Itineraries For The Best NYE Yet
For those of you looking to forgo a typical New Year's Eve celebration this year, we hear you. As December 31 fast approaches, we know exactly what we
by
Alina Gonzalez
Shopping
Finally: A Gifting Website That Gives Back
The process of finding gifts for loved ones around this time of year is nothing short of marathon-esque. And, although the old adage is true — giving is
by
Alina Gonzalez
Home
A DIY Pro Shows Off Her Upgraded Pad
When we think of someone who “does it all" — and makes everyone in her orbit feel like maybe they could do it all, too — local do-gooder Katalina
by
Alina Gonzalez
Shopping
15 Perfect Gifts For Your Main Squeeze
The holidays are still a ways off, but somehow, it seems there's never enough time. The days get shorter, the to-do lists get longer, and scoring the
by
Alina Gonzalez
Street Style
1 Girl, 4 Looks: A Soul-Garage Singer & Her Modern-Diva Style
Being really awesome in more ways than one is something we admire. A talented songstress who has killer style and an amazing personality? Sounds too good
by
Alina Gonzalez
Washington DC
9 Amazing Spa Treatments To Get You Through The Holidays
There's rarely a time when hitting the spa doesn't sound like best idea ever. But, during the holidays, you've really got just about every excuse known to
by
Alina Gonzalez
Washington DC
The District Flea Vendors You
Have
To Visit
Truth be told, we'll be more than a little sad to see District Flea come to a close at the end of this month. But, for now, we're focusing on the
by
Alina Gonzalez
Washington DC
Single? Meet These 13 Dreamy D.C. Bachelors
In the words of our life guru, Britney Spears, getting what you want in life takes werk — especially when it comes to dating. You gotta get out there!
by
Alina Gonzalez
Washington DC
30 Gorgeous Fall 'Grams That Prove Our City Is The Best
Whenever we're in the mood for an intensive scroll sesh, Instagram comes through with its unlimited supply of shoe/food/design porn, cute kittens, dreamy
by
Alina Gonzalez
Entertainment
Ghost Beach Dishes On D.C., First Jobs, & Secret Obsessions
Ghost Beach has been touring hard this summer, and showing the DMV some serious love along the way. We first caught the NY-based duo, known for their
by
Alina Gonzalez
Street Style
11 Amazing Street-Style Snaps From FreeFest
While the Sweetlife festival kicks things off and Trillectro gets us back to school, Virgin Mobile's FreeFest always closes summer out with a bang just in
by
Alina Gonzalez
Work & Money
The DMV's Coolest Office? This Is It!
We all know about the mythical "cool" office — the workplace equivalent of a unicorn, with an arcade room, pool table, gym, candy shop, and maybe a spa?
by
Alina Gonzalez
Washington DC
Hot Ticket: Julia Jentzsch Now Sold Exclusively At Relish
While you're taking notes on designers to watch in the midst of Fashion Week, we've got a label you'll want to commit to memory — along with some
by
Alina Gonzalez
Nightlife
7 Insanely Good Dance Parties In D.C.
The summer-to-fall transition is never without a little angst — it's so hard to say goodbye to those carefree months. But if there's one thing we've
by
Alina Gonzalez
Magazines
Rachel Zoe Opens Up To
Capitol File
Saying goodbye to summer is always a little bittersweet, but if there's one thing we love about August, it's the arrival of the September issues.
by
Alina Gonzalez
Street Style
5 Local Shopgirls Show Off Their At-Work Style
Sometimes, the best part of a retail experience isn't the purchase — it's the inspiration we take away from the impossibly cool chicks working the
by
Alina Gonzalez
Washington DC
10 Awesome Outdoor Happy Hours
We don't know who invented happy hour, but we really have to hand it to them. The concept of a period of time where drinks and food are cheap and everyone
by
Alina Gonzalez
Designers
Girl Next Door: Designer Libby Diament Shows Us The Tricks Of Her...
UPDATE: This story was originally published on June 17. Anyone looking to turn a passion into a paycheck could learn a thing or two from design star
by
Alina Gonzalez
