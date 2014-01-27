We don't know about you, but we're always on the hunt for a new wardrobe workhorse. You know — the kind of piece that can be worn umpteen ways and will effortlessly elevate our overall look, taking us from a day at the office to happy hour, and then some. Topping our shopping wish list? The printed blouse.
As versatile as the LBD, a printed blouse turns basically anything into an outfit. Whether you tuck it into a sexy pencil skirt or pair it simply with your favorite worn-in jeans, the classy separate definitely earns its rep as an MVP.
Since we couldn't help ourselves (there's no such thing as too many perfect tops, after all), we searched high and low for the cutest options available right now. We've already done the cost-per-wear analysis, and these pieces are so worth the investment.