17 Mother’s Day Gifts Made To Please Your Difficult Mom

Every year, we run through a frustratingly familiar line of questioning with our moms: "What do you want for [insert holiday/birthday/gift-giving occasion] this year?" And, every 365 days, the answer is the same: "Oh, I don’t really need anything.” Mom! Why are you so difficult to shop for ? As a person who’s spent her life doing things for other people, she may not have her personal wish list at the ready. Plus, her taste is so specific — you’ve discovered many a previous year’s present collecting dust in a basement cabinet or stashed, still shrink-wrapped, in a dresser drawer. When it comes to the hard-to-crack giftees in your life, we will happily rise to the challenge — and Mother’s Day is one of our qualifying Olympian events.