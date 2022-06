My Gay Stepdad Was All The Father I Needed

He’s been gone for a year and a half now. And while he's not as close in proximity, Raul is still my dad. A parent’s love isn’t measured by whether the child grew up with them in the same household, but by the emotional and mental nourishment given on a daily basis. When he was in America, Papichulo supported me at dance recitals when I was 11 all the way through to following my j ournalism career in my 20s. Raul will be the man to give me away at my wedding, the person my kids will call “abuelito,” and the one who will hold me on their graduation day. As a parent, he shows love in the best ways he can from whatever distance, and, for me, that effort is all that matters.