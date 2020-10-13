5 Semi-Permanent Hair Dyes To Refresh Your Color From Home

In this time of continued social-distancing, many people still feel uncomfortable venturing to the hair salon. For longtime color clients, this could mean forgoing highlights, a shine gloss treatment, and all forms of balayage until a COVID-19 vaccine is approved. However, if you want to have your cake and eat it too, you could take the DIY approach.
While your colorist (or anyone trained in hairstyling) will inform you that at-home dye jobs can prove disastrous, in the same sentence they'll likely say that if you're gung-ho about tinting your ends from your bathroom or kitchen sink, it's vital that you pick a semi-permanent dye. "As opposed to permanent or demi-permanent dyes, semi-permanent options don't use peroxide or ammonia," explains celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri. "They'll provide a low-risk tint to your color without actually penetrating the cuticle of the hair."
Whether you're looking for a big change like bright pink or just a subtle golden undertone to your blonde, shop the best semi-permanent dyes for fresh fall color you can safely DIY, ahead.
