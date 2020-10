5 Semi-Permanent Hair Dyes To Refresh Your Color From Home

While your colorist (or anyone trained in hairstyling) will inform you that at-home dye jobs can prove disastrous , in the same sentence they'll likely say that if you're gung-ho about tinting your ends from your bathroom or kitchen sink , it's vital that you pick a semi-permanent dye. "As opposed to permanent or demi-permanent dyes, semi-permanent options don't use peroxide or ammonia," explains celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri . "They'll provide a low-risk tint to your color without actually penetrating the cuticle of the hair."