My Gay Stepdad Was All The Father I Needed

Every day she came home from work with a story about one of three things: aggressive customers mad that their account was overdrawn, something new she’d learned about loan rates, or her new friend, Raul. (Knowing Marge, if she calls you a friend, you're the real deal — she's a Taurus so IYKYK.) He was basically my mother in the form of a Mexican man. Besides having a partner to be anti-social with during group lunches or to exchange knowing glances with at meetings, what stood out the most about Raul was that he wasn’t intimidated by her — he refused to tiptoe around her when she was having her attitudes. And only a brave (foolish) man could get away with that. When the chance came to visit her office, I went, playing the supportive daughter role, but I mainly had my mind set on meeting this guy I kept hearing about.