Queerness is inherently tied to fashion and appearances — but it's not one-size-fits-all; queerness, just like personal style, is uniquely dependent on the individual.
It might seem like there is a 'right' way to look queer, a certain outfit or haircut that will signal your LGBTQIA+ status to the world, but there isn't.
We went backstage at Nicol & Ford's Australian Fashion Week show where all models proudly identify as LGBTQIA+ to hear more about the intersection between identity and appearances.
"Nicol & Ford believes the fashion industry, primarily created and powered by the queer community, should be brought to life by the queer community," the brand's founders said in a statement. With hair director Diane Gorgievski for Redken and Jade Diaz as makeup director, the show embraced individuality and eccentricity.