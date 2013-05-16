Our deputy editor, Neha Gandhi, is all about choosing quality over quantity, especially when it comes to shopping. So, when she discovers a new must-have, we know it's got to be good...like, keep-forever good.
Enter Neha's favorite summer accessory: Garrett Leight sunglasses. Owned by (and named for) the son of Oliver Peoples' founders Larry and Cindy Leight, this 2010-born brand is dedicated to creating specs and sunnies with the highest quality materials — we're talking polarized lenses and handcrafted frames made from Japanese vintage acetate (the real deal).
So, clearly Garrett Leight has the quality thing locked down, but why does Neha love these shades so much? She says,"I like pretty things, and all of these frames fit the bill without feeling saccharine or girly — due in large part to the fact that most of them are unisex. Plus, the gender-neutral thing means that they manage to be flattering on my too-large face (it's tough; you have no idea). They basically look like you could have stolen them from a boyfriend or brother—without requiring any actual scheming on your part. Win win."
There you have it. Click through to see (and shop!) Neha's favorite Garrett Leight styles...and shade up for summer already!
Photographed by Julia Finch