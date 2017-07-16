This Ganni Tee Is Selling Like Hot Cakes — Erm, Croissants

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Remember those fruit tees that every blogger was wearing on your Instagram feed not too long ago? Seriously, there was a moment in time when you couldn't go on social media without seeing one of those lil' cherry tees — and the only problem was that they were pretty much impossible to get your hands on. Well Ganni, the Copenhagen-based It girl clothing brand responsible for that fruity frenzy is back with another food-centric tee that's sure to sell out.
The top du jour boasts a life-size croissant design and the words "mon amour," because, you know, everyone's one true love is carbs. And, we just got word that this T-shirt, which originally sold out in just under a week, has been restocked at Browns — so if you haven't dipped your toes into Ganni's wares just yet, we'd say this is a safe entry point.
Though the stock may have been replenished, if the success of this tee (and Ganni's other Instagram-worthy options) are any indication, it won't last long. Click on to shop it while you still can, along with some other just-as-cute graphic tee options. Bon appetit!