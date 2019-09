This Ganni Tee Is Selling Like Hot Cakes — Erm, Croissants

Remember those fruit tees that every blogger was wearing on your Instagram feed not too long ago? Seriously, there was a moment in time when you couldn't go on social media without seeing one of those lil' cherry tees — and the only problem was that they were pretty much impossible to get your hands on. Well Ganni, the Copenhagen-based It girl clothing brand responsible for that fruity frenzy is back with another food-centric tee that's sure to sell out.