As I hinted at earlier, I wouldn't consider myself super ~experimental~ when it comes to sex toys. That said, there was nothing intimidating about The Double Entendre. It genuinely looked like a good time, and I was excited to use it after unboxing it on the couch next to my live-in boyfriend. We both were enthralled at the vibration patterns, and were genuinely surprised and impressed by its power. (My dog was too, but for what I can only surmise were very different reasons.)



When it came time for a test drive, I dimmed the lights in my bedroom and lit a candle on to get into the mood. (Setting the mood is important, and should not be overlooked!) Now this is 100% a personal preference, but I tend to actually not really love internal toys. (Hence my preference for suction vibes.) It just doesn't do it for me, but you know, different strokes! That said, Double Entendre was still ah-mazing: I curved it to a C-like shape to properly angle it against the front/clit region, and within seconds (?!) I was basically seeing stars — in a good way. Basically, it passed with flying colors, and I swear I couldn't feel my legs after (again, in a good way!). Another plus: It's insanely quiet, making it ideal for not disturbing roommates.