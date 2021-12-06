When it comes to vibrators, I know what I like and perhaps more importantly, know what I don't. Up until very recently, my sex toy collection heavily leaned into suction vibrators — devices that work by stimulating the clit for a truly earth-shattering climax. However, when I was assigned to review French lover-inspired, Aussie sexual wellness brand Frenchie's first-ever sexy toy, The do-it-all Double Entendre, I was game.
The Double Entendre is a customizable, multi-functional toy that’s all about giving you the best of both worlds with external and internal action. Plus, the bendy body (which you can curve and position to your liking) allows you to choose your own pleasure adventure. According to Frenchie’s informative guide, the wand-like toy has the potential to stimulate a variety of areas, including the clitoris, g-spot, and anus — and the elongated shape is also highly conducive to partner play.
ICYMI, here's a bit about Frenchie: The sexual wellness brand hails from Down Under, but borrows inspiration from the legendary sensuality of all things Francophile. Having debuted in 2020, the brand is quickly carving a name for itself with its no-BS messaging and curated product lineup that includes a signature lube, condoms, and accessories for sexual play. In other words, Frenchie has everything you need for some good, naked fun and nothing you don't. (Speaking of, they take their customers’ sex education seriously with an informative blog section and Instagram Q&As.)
Follow along as I take the new sex-tech launch for a spin — and keep reading for a R29 reader-exclusive discount code.
First Impressions
For the purposes of this fun, honest review, Frenchie sent me a trifecta of sexytime essentials to test out. Right off the bat, the packaging was a 10/10 for me – it gave me cool skin-care startup vibes with the bold color-blocking and playful logo. The vibrator arrived encased in a sleek box in Yves Klein blue cushioned inside with a red satin drawstring pouch. Included accoutrements were the brand's Oh La La Love Lube, a natural, water-based lubricant infused with aloe. For easy cleanup — because, you know, sex can be messy sometimes — they also encased the Oui Oui Wipes, which are individually wrapped 100% biodegradable bamboo wipes perfect for post-gym (or post-hookup) use. (They're also alcohol- and fragrance-free, which your gyno will thank you for.) Both add-ons clock in at relatively affordable price points at $18 and $5 respectively.
The Review
As I hinted at earlier, I wouldn't consider myself super ~experimental~ when it comes to sex toys. That said, there was nothing intimidating about The Double Entendre. It genuinely looked like a good time, and I was excited to use it after unboxing it on the couch next to my live-in boyfriend. We both were enthralled at the vibration patterns, and were genuinely surprised and impressed by its power. (My dog was too, but for what I can only surmise were very different reasons.)
When it came time for a test drive, I dimmed the lights in my bedroom and lit a candle on to get into the mood. (Setting the mood is important, and should not be overlooked!) Now this is 100% a personal preference, but I tend to actually not really love internal toys. (Hence my preference for suction vibes.) It just doesn't do it for me, but you know, different strokes! That said, Double Entendre was still ah-mazing: I curved it to a C-like shape to properly angle it against the front/clit region, and within seconds (?!) I was basically seeing stars — in a good way. Basically, it passed with flying colors, and I swear I couldn't feel my legs after (again, in a good way!). Another plus: It's insanely quiet, making it ideal for not disturbing roommates.
Final Thoughts
For $65, I would say that The Double Entendre is more affordable than luxury vibes out there but definitely comparable (or better) in terms of quality. The medical-grade silicone is velvety soft and feels amazing, and it's also totally waterproof for bathtime fun. (Alas, my apartment doesn't have one.) I also like that it has one button for powering on/off and switching through vibration modes, which keeps things simple and avoids the awkward fumbling of accidentally pressing the wrong button right before the big O.
But onto the really good stuff: If all of this sounds enticing to you, you can get your very own Double Entendre (or anything else on Frenchie's website) at 20% off when you pop in promo code REFINEME. As Frenchie's manifesto states, "sex should be fun, natural, simple and safe for everyone." This easy-to-use, beginner (and partner!) friendly vibrator definitely checks all of the boxes – and I for one am looking forward to saying bonjour to many more self-love moments to come.
