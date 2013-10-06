We're not quite sure why, but vegan accessories always seem to try a little too hard to be "fashionable." With lots of unnecessary add-ons, fussy design details, and cumbersome shapes, it seems like vegan brands oftentimes feel the need to prove themselves in terms of design, and the result is often more overwrought than we'd like. In actuality, there's no reason a non-leather bag can't be as sleek as a Céline number or as pared-back as a Prada pick. What gives?
Freedom of Animals, a new vegan brand out of NYC, has mastered the minimalist handbag that's useful in its roominess and beautiful in its simplicity. With a few gorgeous colorblocked designs, its silhouettes remind us of all the good things about contemporary Céline (but sustainable, ethical, and totally made in the U.S.A.). Click through to see all the designs, and then hop over to FreedomofAnimals.com to shop the goods (priced between $300 and $460).