When I glance at this frock, I'm transported to a barn or outdoor country wedding. The Wylder Set perfectly blends in with rustic nuptials. It's a statement-making set that calls for a cowboy hat and boots. Don't mind if you can't help twirling around while dancing, too. The long flowing bell sleeves and tiered full-length skirt were made to shine. Also, if the weather is predicted to be steaming that day, the set is the ideal choice, as the sheer lace floral design allows for maximum air circulation.