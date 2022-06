The new bridesmaid line consists of six pieces (ranging from $298 to $418) with sizes ranging from XS-XL. There are lightweight maxi dresses, an off-the-shoulder mini design , and a two-piece set that features intricate lace, embroidery, and floral cutwork details. All different but with a similar lighthearted aesthetic. The delicate creations are eye-catching whether worn for the aisle or another occasion. I might wear one of the maxis for a wedding, and after the nuptials, I'd leave the 4-inch heels behind and glide into a pair of comfy summer sandals and a straw hat for a laid-back day at the farmers market.