Did you recently accept your friend's bridesmaid proposal? Are you officially part of the bride tribe now? First, cheers! It's going to be an exciting time and one to remember forever. Second. Sit back and enjoy. It's time to take a gander at BHLDN and Free People's bridesmaid collection — especially if your friend's dress/wedding style revolves around that boho aesthetic. The two sister brands have collaborated on a limited-edition capsule of angelic bridesmaid dresses.
The new bridesmaid line consists of six pieces (ranging from $298 to $418) with sizes ranging from XS-XL. There are lightweight maxi dresses, an off-the-shoulder mini design, and a two-piece set that features intricate lace, embroidery, and floral cutwork details. All different but with a similar lighthearted aesthetic. The delicate creations are eye-catching whether worn for the aisle or another occasion. I might wear one of the maxis for a wedding, and after the nuptials, I'd leave the 4-inch heels behind and glide into a pair of comfy summer sandals and a straw hat for a laid-back day at the farmers market.
Even better, the cottagecore-inspired styles come in white, so the styling opportunities are truly endless. (Hey, sometimes people don't mind if you wear white to a wedding.)
To access this whimsical collection, head over to BHLDN. Before you go, we've listed the items below to make your shopping easier and smoother. It's time to say yes to the dress — just get it approved by the bride first.
The floor-length style of this frock has sheer white cascading on top of a knee-length slip, and there are three sets of striped ruffles for additional detail. A waterfall of frills frames the open back, allowing the bodice to be the center point of this masterpiece.
Pop that shoulder with this ruffled mini dress. It has intricate lace cutwork details at the hem and the sleeves for a delicate silhouette. Instead of a zipper, it has a button-back to add to the daintiness of the style. Plus, it's strapless bra-friendly.
The Arwen Maxi has that bit of sultriness and oomph for a one-of-a-kind romantic bridesmaid dress. It's a crocheted wonder covered with head-to-toe stitching, and there is no liner, so it's entirely sheer. This might alarm you — who wants to walk down their friend's aisle showcasing everything? However, you could easily wear a slip underneath for additional comfort, just like the model in the picture.
Feast your eyes on the most modern Bridgerton-meets-boho bridesmaid dress with its full-skirt style and metallic gold floral pattern. The crisscross halter showcases an open back and plunging neckline for the ultimate amount of romantic appeal.
When I glance at this frock, I'm transported to a barn or outdoor country wedding. The Wylder Set perfectly blends in with rustic nuptials. It's a statement-making set that calls for a cowboy hat and boots. Don't mind if you can't help twirling around while dancing, too. The long flowing bell sleeves and tiered full-length skirt were made to shine. Also, if the weather is predicted to be steaming that day, the set is the ideal choice, as the sheer lace floral design allows for maximum air circulation.
Cottagecore isn't leaving the fashion hemisphere anytime soon, and we're not mad about it. This dress has the classic smocked square-neck top along with dramatic puff sleeves. For detail, there is delicate floral cutwork trailing down from the elbow to mid-arm, and the same design is also on the hem of the tiered skirt. To complete this angelic dress, it has an open back with two thin ties that you can make into tiny bows.
