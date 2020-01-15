You've been proposed to, picked a date and a venue, and now it's time to choose who will support you on your big day. Weddings are a beautiful, albeit potentially stressful, time and your bridesmaids are there to see you through it all. Since your bridesmaids may end up doing quite a bit of heavy lifting throughout your wedding planning process (planning the bridal shower and bachelorette party, helping you choose an outfit, etc), you may want to ask them to be your bridesmaid with a gift.
You could go the typical route of flowers or chocolates (or just asking with words), but why not spice it up with something they'll really treasure. Ahead, find some of our favorite choices for bridesmaid proposal gifts.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.