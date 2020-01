You've been proposed to, picked a date and a venue , and now it's time to choose who will support you on your big day. Weddings are a beautiful , albeit potentially stressful, time and your bridesmaids are there to see you through it all. Since your bridesmaids may end up doing quite a bit of heavy lifting throughout your wedding planning process (planning the bridal shower and bachelorette party, helping you choose an outfit, etc), you may want to ask them to be your bridesmaid with a gift.